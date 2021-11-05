Five of the best Sheffield cake cafes and bakeries

Here are five of the best places to visit for sweet treats in Sheffield.

Dysh, Ecclesall Road. An independently run cafe serving coffee, cakes and meals made by a highly trained chef.

Aesthete Coffee + Kitchen, Walkley. A space where one can enjoy freshly prepared meals and delightful homemade cakes.

Dysh.

Forge Bakehouse, Abbeydale Road. One of the most popular bakeries in Sheffield, they do something for everyone here.

Depot Bakery, Burton Road. An artisan bakery, retail and brunch eatery space which offers specialty coffees.

Gilt, Hickmott Road. Gilt is a boutique patisserie specialising in modern takes on classic favourites. All look stunning.

Aesthete.

Forge Bakery.

Depot Bakery.