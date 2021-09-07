New 'gin emporium' set to open at retail centre now owned by Duke and Duchess

Derbyshire Distillery is opening the new emporium

The brainchild of premium gin-maker Derbyshire Distillery, Dr Derbyshire’s Emporium will be an all-round experience for gin-lovers with the sampling of spirits, personalised labelling and regular gin-related events to be held at the store, which is due to open in early October.

It is the latest new tenant to commit to the Peak Village retail and lifestyle destination in the village of Rowsley.

Set up in 2018, Derbyshire Distillery uses traditional methods to produce high-quality gins, vodkas and liqueurs using the best local and international ingredients and fresh Derbyshire water.

Katayune Jacquin, PV Centre Manager.

The store at Peak Village is the brand’s first standalone retail outlet but it is already a supplier for many hotels, restaurants and bars in the region.

Katayune Jacquin, centre manager, said the new outlet was a ‘vote of confidence.’

She added: “A huge amount of work is being done to improve the site and that’s generated a lot of interest from aspirational brands looking for a suitable outlet near to Chatsworth, Bakewell and Matlock.

"We’re expecting to announce more exciting new shops and events by the end of the year and for Peak Village to become a real ‘must-go’ destination for locals and visitors alike.”

Situated in the village of Rowsley on the edge of the Peak District National Park, Peak Village hosts nearly 20 shops and employs between 80 and 100 people.

It was bought earlier this year by the Devonshire Group, the company that represents the interests of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire at nearby Chatsworth.