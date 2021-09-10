Pub of the Week: The Plough, Low Bradfield
This highlight of Low Bradfield is the perfect stop-off for a hearty lunch and proper pint.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 11:35 am
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 11:35 am
With six handpulls to choose from, I selected a pint of Farmers Blonde, now one of my favourite ales, it makes for very easy drinking.
The Plough also serves up a range of filling meals, including a carvery sandwich with chips and gravy.
With a relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff and a great offering of food and drink, this is a pub it’s hard to visit just once.