Sheffield pub of the week: Old Queen's Head, Sheffield city centre
The Old Queen’s Head is an historic Thwaites pub in what is believed to be the oldest domestic building in Sheffield, dating from around 1475.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:54 am
The pub serves classic Thwaites beers on cask, including Wainwright, Lancaster Bomber and Nutty Black, as well as a good range of guest cask ales.
I tried the only draft cider available, Kingstone Press, and found it to be sharp but very very drinkable.
The venue is centrally located and has a good sized beer garden too.