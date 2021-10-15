Sheffield pub of the week: Old Queen's Head, Sheffield city centre

The Old Queen’s Head is an historic Thwaites pub in what is believed to be the oldest domestic building in Sheffield, dating from around 1475.

By Steven Ross
Friday, 15th October 2021, 11:54 am
Old Queens Head adjacent to Sheffield Bus Station

The pub serves classic Thwaites beers on cask, including Wainwright, Lancaster Bomber and Nutty Black, as well as a good range of guest cask ales.

I tried the only draft cider available, Kingstone Press, and found it to be sharp but very very drinkable.

The venue is centrally located and has a good sized beer garden too.

