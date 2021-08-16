Sheffield Pub of the Week - Rutland Arms, Brown Street

Rutland Arms has a fantastic array of hand pulls and draft beers.

Despite the sign above the jukebox explaining what music was banned (Oasis, The Beatles and some other good bands), the venue had a traditional, comforting real-pub feel.

I supped on a pint of Pupa, a Juicy Pale Ale from Vibrant Forest, a truly refreshing, drinkable beer that took the sting out of the £4.30 I coughed up for it.