Sheffield Pub of the Week - Rutland Arms, Brown Street
There can’t be many pubs in Sheffield with a better range of hand pulls and draft beers than Rutland Arms.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 10:29 am
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 10:30 am
Despite the sign above the jukebox explaining what music was banned (Oasis, The Beatles and some other good bands), the venue had a traditional, comforting real-pub feel.
I supped on a pint of Pupa, a Juicy Pale Ale from Vibrant Forest, a truly refreshing, drinkable beer that took the sting out of the £4.30 I coughed up for it.
The food at the Rutland Arms is also said to be outstanding.