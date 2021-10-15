Sheffield restaurant is finalist for national curry award

Viraaj has been shortlisted for the Most Wanted category in the English Curry Awards.

The English Curry Awards are a celebration of the top Asian curry professionals and businesses with the finalist shortlist being determined by public vote.

Viraaj restaurant, Woodseats, Sheffield has been shortlisted in the Most Wanted category. Viraaj restaurant will find out if they will be crowned winners at the elegant ceremony taking place in October.

The awards highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements of those who work their hardest to perfect every meal. Those rewarded, will include chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.

VIraaj manager Sufi Miah, Chef Abdul Rouf and all the team and customers at Viraaj restaurant were reportedly excited to learn the restaurant had been shortlisted.

Sufi said: “It is a great achievement and a very big thank you to all our customers and everyone for nominating us. As the pandemic hit us it is a very challenging time throughout as everything gets back to normal."

The renowned black-tie awards ceremony will take place on October 18 at Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2021 said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards. The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.

“Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings. We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.”

Viraaj opened in October 2010 and offer à la carte, takeaways, regular buffet evenings, party catering, private dining and halal food. It won the Yorkshire Restaurant of the Year Curry Award in 2017.