Sheffield vegan market returns with aim of promoting a sustainable lifestyle

The Sheffield vegan market is back on October 3 and will be taking over The Moor. As usual, the event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, small-batch soapers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions and environmental charities. The event will be there between 10:30 am and 4 pm.

The Sheffield Vegan Market will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

The market will be held at The Moor this coming Sunday October 3 from 10:30am – 4pm and will host a selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Whilst the market will attract lots of vegans eager to find products that suit their lifestyle, meat eaters who are not used to plant based products will have the chance to try new things such as vegan hot dogs, burgers, brownies and cakes.

Vegan food fans brave the weather to attend the market on The Moor

Chloe Hutchings, marketing manager as Vegan Market Co., said: “We always have a great response from the vegan community in Sheffield, it’s great to see so many people living a vegan and sustainable lifestyle, whilst supporting producers in their local economy.“Our aim is to connect the growing sustainable, ethical and vegan curious population of Sheffield with independent, pioneering and eco-focused companies.

"We hope that the visitors of Sheffield will find local producers old and new that they haven’t come across yet or aren’t able to purchase online. “We always find our events help not only plant based eaters try new food, but meat eaters too."Vegan Market Co. ran their first event back in 2016 and have quickly grown to cover over 40 locations across the UK. They showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and it is their mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

The company is trying to tackle the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices with their events and supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world. In addition to offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, they also plant a tree for every business that takes part.

Chloe added: “Adapting to a plant based lifestyle requires less high carbon foods like meat or dairy, so it’s great for the environment. We have many recipes and sustainable lifestyle swaps on our blog, aimed at providing our audience with some tips to help move towards a vegan and eco-friendly lifestyle.

