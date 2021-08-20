Six of the best Chinese takeaways in Sheffield

Mixed combination starter at Noodle Doodle, Trippet Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Andrew Roe

Hong Kong Garden, 991 Ecclesall Road

This is a fantastic takeaway serving authentic cuisine at low prices, and with free delivery and no minimum spend, you can’t go wrong.

Regulars rate the addictive salt and pepper chicken and the Malay noodles. Be aware, portions are gigantic.

Wild Rice, 199 London Road

A Chinese and Thai takeaway has a truly extensive menu of over 250 dishes, as well as box meals and set meals if you can’t face pouring over such a tome of a menu.

Noodle Doodle, 34 Trippet Lane, Sheffield city centre

This restaurant and takeaway boasts a tasty mix of Malysian and Chinese dishes, from a grilled oyster omelette to the more familiar spare ribs.

China Red, 3 Rockingham Gate

Located on The Moor, the menu offers a sumptuous selection of spicy dishes, as well as a few milder options for the those who like their food without the fire.

Noodle Inn Centro, 15 Westfield Terrace, Sheffield city centre

This city centre haunt offers up a Cantonese experience unrivalled in the city, with dishes prepared by chefs with three decades of experience under their belts.

Wok This Way, 137 Howard Road, Walkley

Another takeaway with dedicated regulars, Wok This Way has customers who travel across Sheffield to pick up the high quality food. The black bean and pepper sauce comes recommended.

This Howard Road takeaway was another contender, with one reader commenting: "Great name, lovely food and fab service."