Six of the best vegan or vegan friendly restaurants in Sheffield

Here are seven of the best.

Church: Temple of Fun, housed in the listed Osborn Works in Sheffield's Kelham Island, is fully vegan but you wouldn’t know it.

The bar is stocked with beers, wines, spirits and cocktails that are free of any animal products whilst the food menu reads like one you’d find in any restaurant. Church, 4a Rutland Way, Sheffield, S3 8DG. templeof.fun

V|OR|V (which stands for vegetarian, organic, vegan) is Sheffield’s first fully meat free licensed restaurant.It has an exciting and ever developing plant based menu that uses both locally sourced and international ingredients to create familiar dishes with their very own style.

Wharncliffe Works, Cornish Street, Kelham Island, S6 3FB. vorvsheffield.co.uk

Pom Kitchen is a great spot for vegans and veggies, especially those with a sweet tooth. Crowds queue for their decadent seasonal hot drinks and treats and they offer great brunch, breakfast and lunch options.

388 Sharrow Vale Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8ZP. pomkitchen.co.uk

The Blue Moon Cafe is a vegan and vegetarian café that was a pioneer in the field and is based in Sheffield city centre.Fans rave about the classic hommity pie, a cheese and potato pie with fresh parsley and plenty of garlic.

2 St James' St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2EW. www.bluemooncafesheffield.com

Dana is a cafe specialising in vegetarian and vegan plates.

They offer street food from around the world, plus vegetarian and vegan breakfasts with homemade sausages.

214 Crookes, Sheffield S10 1TG. danacafe.co.uk

Lykke Sheffield is a new Danish-inspired cafe/restaurant at New Era Square.

They serve traditional Danish open sandwiches served on rye bread and platters.

Unit 8, New Era Square, Sheffield. S2 4RB. wearelykke.com

