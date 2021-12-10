The best wines for Christmas Day - tested

Prosecco gets the party started! Picture: Getty

Here we try some of the best wines on the market for the festive season.

When it comes to kicking off the celebrations, bubbles are often best.

Why not try something different with the Kleine Zalze Cap Classique Brut NV, from South Africa.

It’s one of the most refreshing glasses of fizz we’ve ever had, clear, clean and fresh without drying your mouth out. It was the perfect opener for a festive get together.

The bottle costs £21 from Cheers Wine Merchant, Amps Wine Merchants and SAHouseofwine

Any seafood starter will shine next to The Society’s Exhibition Chenin Blanc, Western Cape 2020.

Sophisticated to look at and taste, this is made with offcuts from a premium range of chenin blancs. It costs £13.50 from thewinesociety.com.

When it comes to the main course, an intense and ripe red can make all the difference.

The Society’s Exhibition DO Colchagua Andes Carmenère 2019, £10.95, was lush and laden with black fruit, hints of clove and black pepper.

Buy it from thewinesociety.com.

Most of us are trying to be greener these days.

If being more environmentally friendly is important when it comes to your wines, then Wakefield Wines in Australia’s Clare Valley has become the first independent Australian winery to commit to Science Based Targets that align with the Paris Agreement.

Wakefield Promised Land Shiraz 2019 is packaged in their lean and green lightweight bottle, and good value at just £8.50 from The Wine Society.