Why dine when you can graze? Sheffield cafe's new approach where lunch can be delivered to a park near you

Ginger provides catering for groups of 15 or more, serving fresh meats, cheeses, fruit and pastries.

Ginger operated as a cafe at the start of 2020, but had to close along with the rest of the food service industry during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The company started offering fresh grazing box deliveries and catering during the pandemic as a means of staying afloat.

But now the company is planning to stick with its new business model, serving up charcuterie grazing boxes for delivery, and catering for larger events with their unique grazing tables,

Anne and Lucy adapted their company to meet the changing needs of foodies during the pandemic.

Anne, director of the company, told the Sheffield Telegraph: “There’s that visual element with Ginger. Our food is ‘Instagrammable.’ We have lots of quality cheese and meats and we’re popular with cheese fans. And we have a pick and mix element too.

"We had done meat and cheese boxes before but it was always in the evenings at the cafe.

"Our friend saw other people doing delivery boxes and she said that would be a good idea for us. It just took off from there.

"When people were allowed to go into each other’s gardens with family and friends we had a lot of people putting in orders, and we still do now.”

Ginger plans to upscale as workers return to the office and demand for corporate catering grows.

Over the country’s three lockdowns, with pubs and restaurants closed, many people turned to picnics and eating outside with friends as a safer way to socialise.

Anne added: “Pubs and restaurants have become more amenable to this, making more use out of outdoor space.

“People have picked up our boxes to take out to the Peak District.

"We've delivered boxes directly to Weston Park, Millhouses Park and The Botanical Gardens for people to enjoy picnics together there.

"The end of lockdown changed things, parties have increased. People are able to get married and we have catered for brides.

“People are going back to work more in offices and we are doing more corporate catering.

“We are looking to scale up as events get bigger but we are still adapting to the ever changing circumstances.”

Anne said that the move to deliveries and catering will likely be permanent, although she is planning to re-open the cafe on evenings for cheese and wine nights in the future.

The grazing boxes are perfect for outdoor dining