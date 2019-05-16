Have you seen this revolutionary approach to property design that’s coming to Sheffield?

A new era of pioneering housing is set to come to the region, with the launch of Sky-Lo at Stocksbridge Fox Valley

Sky-Lo is the latest revolutionary design for living from the acclaimed Sky- House Co.

What began as a series of small developments has led to a defined ‘Sky-House’ brand, and a separate company, the Sky-House Co. Its USP is creating housing density and affordable homes in city centres and urban areas while using thoughtful design, quality construction and interesting architecture.

The development has been designed by the architects at awards-winning Sheffield multi disciplinary practice CODA Studios. And plans for the development of eight two-bedroom Sky-Lo properties – on the site of the former Peggy Tub Working Men’s Club at New Road, Stocksbridge – have now been approved by Sheffield City Council.

Sky-Lo is the latest generation of design from CODA, following the success of the acclaimed Sky-House development, the 21st century take on the Victorian back-to-back house that includes two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, an open plan kitchen/diner and a private roof garden accessed from a private study area.

Taking that concept one stage further, Sky-Lo offers one-floor living, with two bedrooms and a kitchen diner space at ground level and a lounge or recreation area above, along with a roof garden.

The Sky-House Co was founded by CODA CEO David Cross, along with property developer Philip Prince of Broadfield Holdings, a Sheffield based property investment and development.

David, who started his architecture practice above a hairdresser’s shop in Barnsley 16 years ago, said: “Sky-House at Waverley has been one of CODA’s most talked about and applauded concepts and it is very exciting to be able to take that original design concept to a whole new level.

“With prices from as little as £155,000 this development will be truly innovative but affordable housing to Stocksbridge as this north Sheffield community’s renaissance continues.

“Now the development is approved we look forward to seeing work begin, especially as we will work closely with buyers to give them exactly the configuration they want.

“We now have five different Sky-House models and we are confident that this new addition will prove as popular as the the houses now nearing completion at the Waverley site on the other side of Sheffield.”