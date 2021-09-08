Sheffield's Art in the Gardens declared 'best' yet after 7,500 people attend

Over 7,500 visitors attended Art In The Gardens held last weekend with stallholders reporting record sales.

Over 300 amateur and professional artists were displaying their work alongside craftspeople of numerous disciplines.

Art In The Gardens was split into four sessions over the weekend to ensure Covid safety.

Artist Alan Pennington (left) with Sheffield Lord Mayor Councillor Gail Smith and Peter Clark, managing partner of event premier sponsors Graysons Solicitors. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Sheffield’s Graysons Solicitors – who returned as premier sponsor of the event for the third year running – enjoyed record breaking numbers entering their children’s art competition.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve had the privilege of being involved in Art in The Gardens since 2019 and this year must surely rank as the best.

"It has been a very difficult year with further lockdowns and restrictions and it was a real pleasure to be able to help stage such an important event in the city’s arts’ calendar.”

Art In The Gardens is widely recognised as the largest event of its kind in the region.

Graysons has a keen interest in art.

They're also the sponsors of Sheffield Young Artists and regularly work with local artist Alan Pennington.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Gail Smith, meets Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, to welcome their continued support of Art in The Gardens. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Art in the Gardens at the Botanical Gardens, Sheffield. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Art in the gardens by @aliciaspencee