Look at what these terraced homes, for sale around Sheffield now, can offer...

Terraced homes in Sheffield come in all styles and sizes, but invariably have a character all of their own, and offer great value for money accommodation.

It’s not unusual to view the exterior of a property that appears quite tiny, then enter to find its space and facilities inside are as much a revelation as Mary Poppins’ bottomless bag.

Beamed character

A stone built, double-fronted Grade ll listed cottage on Fulwood Road, is strikingly attractive within an elevated location.

Its sitting room has a gas fire in cast iron stove set within the chimney breast as a focal point, and there are beams and deep-set windows to add to the period charm.

Add in its stylish dining room, fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and the modern touches throughout that make life comfortable.

With a south-facing, walled garden boasting a Magnolia tree, the cottage is for sale with Evans and Lee at around £274,950.

Stunning view from conservatory

A three-bedroom terraced property within the sought after Dronfield district, in the village of Coal Aston, is approached by a stone flagged driveway

For sale by online auction with Pattinson, it carries a starting bid of 190,000, with bids open until 1pm on April 30 .

The house oozes aged appeal with its stable door and exposed beams.

It has plenty of space with two reception rooms that include a large living room, and backs on to a garden that needs little gardening, with artificial grass giving the effect of greenery.

Along with the roomy kitchen are two good sized bedrooms and another single one.

An added bonus of this property is its extensive views to the rear, over the local park and surrounding countryside.

Pubs, shops and schools are all within close proximity, and the larger town of Dronfield offers more comprehensive facilities.

These include supermarkets, restaurants and a wider shopping experience, along with good road links and the railway station.

On Hawthorne Street, in Walkley, is a well presented and maintained two bedroom mid-terrace house with appeal to a range of buyers.

Here, there is also an opportunity to convert the generous double cellar space in to living room, although the necessary permission would be required at the outset

Enjoying far reaching views across the city and countryside, this home has ample living and dining space on the ground floor and includes an attractive conservatory overlooking the garden, with spacious bedrooms and a bathroom.

It is well positioned for the many amenities in Walkley, the area’s schools, and easy transport links.

On Gordon Road, bordering Sharrow Vale, S11, is a period terraced house for sale with Blundells (Banner Cross).

With a guide price of £170,000 - £180,000, this two bedroom home allows you to take advantage of all the amenities – shops, restaurants and services in Sharrow Vale.

It is also less than two miles from Sheffield City Centre with easy public transport at hand.

Inside, it has a fitted kitchen, a modern basement bathroom, and bedrooms on the first floor.

A level garden offers privacy and seclusion in contrast to the bustling, colourful community in which it is placed.

Terraced properties can present real bargains for all kinds of buyers, as they still often command lower prices than semi-detached or detached homes.

Yet they often possess individual character, have ample living space, and can still offer a good degree of privacy ​​​​​​.