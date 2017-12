Children will be given the chance to meet Tricksy the animatronic dinosaur on December 16, noon to 6pm and from December 18 to 21, 4pm to 6pm, when he joins Santa in his grotto at the Player’s Lounge in Ecclesfield.

Tickets are £8, available from Chantelle Synner, by calling 07714589461 or from her shop, Celebrate and Create, Ecclesfield. Running concurrently will be table top sales, £10 per table. All proceeds to Bluebell Wood Hospice.