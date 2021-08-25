Commuting by bike in Sheffield is 'faster' - why cyclists Love to Ride

“It’s faster than any other form of travel,” says Roxanne Maritz, whose cycle commute to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital takes eight minutes. “Taking the bus, a car or walking would all be slower, and I actually love the experience.

“The light, the breeze and the exercise all makes you feel really good when you ride in, and after a tiring day’s work, cycling wakes me up for whatever I’m planning in the evening.”There are caveats, since as any city cyclist knows, the traffic environment often feels threatening. Plans from the city region and Sheffield Council to improve routes for cyclists and walkers are arriving thick and fast, with widespread support, but misgivings from some, who can’t see the point when only around one in 50 local trips are made by bike.The counter argument is to imagine a driving network where the road suddenly disappears and the driver is invited to negotiate a mile of tanks on live round manoeuvres before rejoining the road to complete their school run. That’s a little how it feels to travel round the likes of Brook Hill Roundabout on a bike, say pedalling citizens.“We need to improve our infrastructure,” says Sheffield Council senior transport planner Paul Sullivan.

“At present there’s no real cycling network, it’s just a mishmash of paths and lanes on the road.”Government funding for walking and cycling routes is now arriving, and will continue to arrive, since all parties now seem to recognise that the UK can’t continue building networks for cars that frighten people travelling without one.“We have a road network and a public transport network, but no equivalent for cycling,” says Paul Sullivan.

Cyclists in Heeley.

“And when we get that network we will see big increases in cycling.”The Love to Ride scheme starts its Cycle September programme next week, where local employers can sign up to help encourage more staff to try cycling, and to learn from other employers who’ve already taken steps, like building secure parking for bikes and e-bikes and providing showers and lockers.Once you’ve started making trips by bike, many people realise that riding in a leisurely fashion downhill to town means not everyone needs the shower every day, says Roxanne, who’s been working with Sheffield Teaching Hospitals over the last 18 months to help set up improvements for walking, cycling and running hospital commuters. But talking to staff reveals that lockers for kit are crucial, especially in winter.“Many people who started cycling during the pandemic have stayed cycling which is good for Sheffield,” says Roxanne.

More staff are getting passionate about issues like the climate emergency, she adds, which translates to keener lobbying for better facilities both on the road and at workplaces.The hospitals will be doing a lot more, she says, and adds that in Cycle September the incentive of prizes and competition will help fire up more people to have a go at cycling.The city’s track record for successful cycling promotion led to over £1million from the government for bike loan, incentive and training schemes for this coming year, and Paul hopes there will be further grants to support active travel ‘landing areas’ for keen companies, and also help to buy or loan e-cargo bikes.Although some government funding for cycling promotion hasn’t yet arrived, Paul Sullivan says joining a scheme like Cycle September, will demonstrate an organisation’s ambitions for future grants.September is a good time to start cycling says Roxanne.“We know the more people who do it, the more people will do it.”See www.lovetoride.net/southyorkshire

Cyclists near Ponds Forge.

Steve Frazer of Urban Wilderness on the way to a site visit in the Peak District.

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis on the Upper Don riverside path with Rosie Frazer.

Urban Cycling Essentials training in Neepsend, Sheffield in 2019.