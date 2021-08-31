Popular railway walks from Sheffield return from this weekend

Walks promoter Stuart Parker said: “Ten walks are included in the new programme which gives an opportunity to explore delightful areas including Barnsley, Shireoaks, Shepley, Denby Dale, Silkstone and Wombwell using the northern train service from Sheffield."

Saturday’s Northern train for the walk leaves Sheffield at 8.35am and Meadowhall at 8.40am.

There will be a nine mile linear route along public footpaths from Honley to Denby Dale with shorter options possible.

Railway walk.