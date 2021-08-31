Popular railway walks from Sheffield return from this weekend
Popular ‘railway rambles’ organised by the Penistone Line Partnership will restart for the autumn season this Saturday September 4.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 2:44 pm
Walks promoter Stuart Parker said: “Ten walks are included in the new programme which gives an opportunity to explore delightful areas including Barnsley, Shireoaks, Shepley, Denby Dale, Silkstone and Wombwell using the northern train service from Sheffield."
Saturday’s Northern train for the walk leaves Sheffield at 8.35am and Meadowhall at 8.40am.
There will be a nine mile linear route along public footpaths from Honley to Denby Dale with shorter options possible.
For a free copy of the new programme text 07908450444 or call Stuart on 01522 534655.