Sheffield lantern festival to celebrate " coming end of pandemic" this weekend

Every year, since October 2007, Parkwood springs have strived to celebrate the annual Lantern festival that is aimed at the community to encourage people to come out their homes and rejoice with their families by making memorable memories to reminisce on in the future. While welcoming guests with open arms at the event adults and children are invited to work together to build lanterns and parade through the woodlands during dusk.

This year, Parkwood Springs have successfully planned another Lantern festival celebrating the coming end of the COVID 19 pandemic with the 2021 event beginning on Saturday October 16 from 4.30pm to 7pm from near the car park on Shirecliffe Road – Although COVID 19 government rules still apply everything will be running smoothly for the community.

The Festival, this year, will commence at 4.30pm with activities such as lantern-making, circus skills workshops led by Green Top Circus and family treasure hunts – with food and drink available during the entire event. At 6pm onwards the lanterns made will be lit with music and entertainment from the folk rock band Treebeard, more entertainment will be showed with a fire-juggling performance all of which is free, along with entry to the event.