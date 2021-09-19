Sheffield park of the week - green spot hidden behind a popular pub
Lynwood Gardens is a small peaceful green space hidden away behind the busy Francis Newton Wetherspoons in Broomhall.
The gardens are a community space and nature reserve and contains ancient woodland. Recently volunteers have completed conservation work and made the area more accessible for local people.
Despite being a small space, Lynwood Gardens also contains a community apple orchard and is home to 60 species of birds as well as protected species including badgers and bats.