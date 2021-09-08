The rise of virtual running in Sheffield - and how events offer choice to growing run scene

“Once you get out, running along the edges with the dog, and then you see a group of deer running alongside you across the moor, you forget the weather. You just have a great time.”Five years ago, Seb Waxman was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 24. But after nine weeks of treatment at the Christie cancer hospital, he was given the all clear and was soon running again and playing football.Seb, who works for Henderson’s Relish in Sheffield, decided to run the London Marathon with his brother Ollie to support the Christie cancer research charity, but then Covid arrived, and their marathon was postponed and postponed again.So in 2020 his girlfriend (now wife) Tess stepped in, and along with her running family designed two ‘virtual’ runs instead, which have so far raised over £550.“It’s amazing that so many people have made these runs and donated so much money when they don’t even know me!” said Seb.Initially a trail half marathon from Baslow to Sheffield was planned, but then the local ‘Tier' restrictions prevented the Derbyshire border crossing. So a last-minute route change following little-known paths on the Sheffield boundary resulted in an almost half marathon of hills and winter mud.Named the Tracks of our Tiers, the run was offered as a route to follow with as many friends as current rules allowed, at any time or day, with times posted trustingly after your run. Local running club the Steel City Striders stepped in to host the event.“The fact that the TooT kept to the Covid guidance at the time, and offered a really challenging route for people, was perfect over the difficult winter of 2020,” said Richard Pegg of Steel City Striders.When the Tier restrictions ended, the club could then also host Seb and family’s original virtual run, a circuitous 14 mile route along Baslow, White and Burbage edges, over Houndirk Moor and into the Mayfield Valley before heading back to Ecclesall Woods. This is named the Half Nelson, because, said Tess, you get half a view of Nelson’s monument on the climb out of Baslow.“It’s been a really hard couple of years for local runners, with lockdowns potentially leading to poor mental health for lots of people. We knew runners were desperate to get out and to compete in some sort of way, so having virtual runs like the Toot and the the Half Nelson were a real benefit to people, which the club was very pleased to support,” said Richard Pegg.In total 70 runners of all speeds and ages, from various clubs or none, took part in the TooT over the autumn and winter of 2020, and Seb arranged for prizes of Hendo’s hats and special runners bottles of relish for participants. Some took the run as a real race - with winner Michael Kenyon posting an amazing 1.25.40 over the boggy and hilly 12.5 mile route. But many just saw it as a challenging fun day out with your mates.“Under last winter’s lockdown, there wasn't much else you could do, and because it was a virtual run, there was no pressure from other faster runners,” said Tess. “For me, I’m not particularly competitive so we just chose our day, took our time, and enjoyed the journey around the less travelled parts of Sheffield.”“We’re now learning that many of the new runners who started the sport under the pandemic are often more interested in trails than road running, so we think keeping these races on will be great for Sheffield’s expanding running scene,” said Richard Pegg.The TooT virtual run will start again this winter, and the Half Nelson continues until the end of autumn."Some have said why do we need virtual competitions now the proper race circuit has started up again, but we say why not have both?,” says Richard. "It simply offers more choice for the growing number of Sheffield runners.”More info: https://tinyurl.com/sebsvirtualruns