Could TV property experts Kirstie and Philip held find your Sheffield dream home?

Have you always longed for the day when your dream-home would fall into your lap?

Then we may have just the duo to help you find your perfect Sheffield home, as Channel 4’s ‘Location, Location, Location’ arrives in Yorkshire this spring, bringing property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer along for the ride.

Green Lane, Sheffield - marketed by Haybrook

Back for the show’s 23rd season, everybody’s favourite property dream team is now looking for Sheffield property hunters to take part in the show.

“We’re looking for chain-free buyers with a range of house-hunting problems, struggling to find that perfect property," explained the show’s casting producer Eleanor Plackett.

“We’d love to hear from local people who are looking to upsize or downsize, buy their first property, or find their ideal forever home.

“Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help. Apply today and you could have a dedicated team and the two best known property experts in the country at your service.”

Kirk Edge, Sheffield - property marketed by Haybrook

And to prove there’s no shortage of fantastic properties on the market in the city, here are a couple that came across our radars this week.

- First up is this five-bed detached family home, positioned on Kirk Edge Road in the beautiful village of Worrall. Enter the property through beautiful landscaped gardens and move into the home’s spacious and inviting lobby, off which you can relax in the lounge with views overlooking the garden. The kitchen has stylish fittings, including a large Island, and flows into the dining room. To the rear of the kitchen there is a large utility room to house all those noisier appliances. There is also a ground floor WC and a fantastic large multi-functional room that could be used as a gym, a games room, or a home office. Upstairs are four bedrooms; the master currently leads through to one of the bedrooms that the current owners use as a dressing room with an en-suite shower room. The bathroom is certainly a show stopper with superior quality hotel feel. The real surprise at this property can be found at the other side of the property, where a further door leads into what could be used as a completely separate dwelling – a hallway, lounge, bathroom and kitchen with a separate entrance door.

This property is certainly one of kind and would be well suited to those that are looking for a large, versatile family home, with plenty of amenities nearby including pubs, shops, beautiful walks in the open countryside and schools.

- The second property is located in the sought after area of Wharncliffe Side, and is a unique detached cottage with three bedrooms and occasional attic bedroom. Nicely tucked away on the fringe of Wharncliffe Side and Hill Top, on Green Lane, you will find this quaint cottage that has been effectively extended to offer good size. Enter the home through an entrance porch which then moves into the lounge with a feature log burning stove. Through the lounge there is a dining room with access out to the garden through patio doors and stairs rising to the first floor, as well as access to a good-sized kitchen, and a ground floor family bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a further shower room. On the second floor is a loft bedroom with exposed beams. This would make an ideal family property in a rural setting within easy reach of local amenities, schools, parks and countryside walks.

Visit www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location to fill out the online application form, and send photos and videos explaining why you need Kirstie and Phil’s help.