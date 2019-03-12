Sheffield schemes dominate awards shortlist

Inspiring architecture has secured places for no less than six projects in Sheffield, on the shortlist of the Royal Institute of British Architects Yorkshire 2019 Awards.

The city’s six schemes are among 15 selected from across Yorkshire, with the winners to be announced in Leeds at a presentation evening on May 16, this year.

The Hollis Building, Sheffield

RIBA Yorkshire Judging Panel Chair, Stephen Hill said; “The range of excellent projects entered for this year’s RIBA Awards mirror the diversity of Yorkshire.

“Whether embracing its beautiful landscapes, heritage, or celebrating its dynamic future, what they have in common is inventiveness and imagination in addressing their individual context and creating places that bring delight.”

Among the Sheffield entries that dominate the shortlist is Alsop Fields, seen as creating a gateway in to Sheffield’s Cultural Industries Quarter.

The brief for Alsop Fields was to repurpose a series of disused industrial buildings within a conservation area to include a 162 study-bedroom student development, commercial, retail and café units, creative office space and new public realm.

Architects Cartwright Pickard are behind the transformation.

Site Gallery, Sheffield

The University of Sheffield’s three new multi-million pound research centres aim to boost the region’s reputation as a hub for advanced engineering and industrial digital technologies.

LVV, RTC and iCAIR are to bridge the gap between industry needs and academic research. Leading names in global manufacturing have been involved in the creation of the facilities, supporting University-led research within. Architects of the project were Bond Bryan.

The Cornyard is another stunning development. Located on a site which was once occupied by a corn mill, this unusual waterside scheme is right next to a distinctive millpond. Taking cues from the site’s industrial heritage it provides two family homes designed by Coda Studios.

In contrast again is the nineteenth century Hollis Building that connects Upper Chapel and Channing Hall, two significant and historic Grade II listed buildings in Sheffield city centre’s Conservation Area. This project was crafted by Chiles Evans + Care Architects

A need for a new school to serve a large, diverse community in Sheffield resulted in the Mercia School being built.

Architects Bond Bryan took on the brief of transforming a former land-fill site in to a modern teaching facility. A striking secondary school with its own sixth form, is integrated and respectful to the residential setting, while rooted in the site’s challenging topography.

Site Gallery is the final scheme flying the flag for Sheffield, which was delivered on a very tight budget. Site Gallery's new facilities transform the organisation’s identity, both internally and externally. A revised entrance and new gallery space are housed behind a brick façade... the work of DRDH Architects.

Other successful schemes to be shortlisted outside Sheffield include; The Great Barn on Bolton Abbey Estate by Peace Bottomley Architects, Leeds Arts University by the DLA Design Group, Merrion House at Leeds by BDP Architects, the Mount Grace Priory Café in Northallerton, by MawsonKerr architects, Avalon, in Skipton, by Yiangou Architects Ltd, Scala Yard in York by DLA Design Group, Solar Gate in Hull by Tonkin Liu, Velvet Mill, Lister Mills – Bradford, by David Morley Architects, and The Weston – Wakefield, by Fielden Fowles Architects.