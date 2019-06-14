Second Sheffield restaurant from Arctic Monkey and award-winning bar due to open next week

One of the desserts at Ambulo - all pictures by India Hobson

Ambulo, owned by Matt and Sheffield business owner James O’Hara, opened first at the Millennium Galleries in January and now has a sister site at Weston Park Museum.

The cafe and restaurant has an all day dining menu, specialising in small plates and on tap cocktails.

The menu focuses on all day dining, small and large plates

Standout dishes include their home-made crumpets, topped with everything from Korean fried chicken to roast peaches, plus carefully curated meat and fish dishes.

When it was reviewed by the Telegraph in March, writer Ellen Beardmore said it was “an outstanding debut” that lived up to the “sky-high expectations.”

Announcing the opening on Facebook, Ambulo said: “Delighted to announce that our second Ambulo at Weston Park Museum will be opening at midday this Monday.

“Once again we have to thank all the amazing people who’ve enabled us to turn around the site in just two weeks!