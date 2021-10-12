Is this 2021 advent calendar featuring Chatsworth and containing up to £20,000 of jewellery the most luxurious ever?

As the company has delivered special Christmas events and surprises in the grounds of Chatsworth, the house provided a fitting design in which to encase 24 wonderful jewellery surprises and limited-edition gifts made in the UK.

Three of the six calendars – which range in price from £995 to £20,000 - take their name from villages that surround Chatsworth House.

The Edensor and Beeley Advent Calendars feature several official designs launched for Chatsworth exhibitions, including House Style, Life Stories and Chatsworth Renewed. The third calendar, named after the village of Pilsley, is the entry-level box and includes some of C W Sellors’ most classic handcrafted jewellery designs.

Chatsworth Advent calendar.

The next three selection of calendars take their name from different veins of the local Blue John gemstone, for which C W Sellors has been handcrafting into fine jewellery for over 40 years. The Millers and Cliff Blue boxes feature some of their most luxurious jewellery pieces including pearl bracelets and pendants, exclusive Christmas-inspired pieces and several Derbyshire Blue John designs. The final and most lavish jewellery Advent calendar is the C W Sellors Chatsworth Winnats Advent.

This edition features a whole host of incredible jewellery designs and gifts including a selection of diamond pieces and the star of the show, the Faberge 18ct White Gold & Derbyshire Blue John Limited Edition Pendant.

Chatsworth Advent calendar.