Stepping back into WWII life at Crich Tramway Village in Matlock

Spivs are arrested at the World War II Event at Crich Tramway Village

Get ready to step back in time to 1940’s Britain on the Home Front, with the World War II themed event at Crich Tramway Village on both days at Matlock in Derbyshire.

Collect your identity card and experience a real taste of life during the Second World War. Historic wartime road and military vehicles will be on show and on the move, mingling with vintage trams, which visitors can ride on as often as they wish.

Entertainers include Jayne Darling., Miss Marina Mae, Kev Mack, Lula May and Johnny Victory who will be performing songs from the 1940’s each day.

Children’s activities include a ‘Bootcamp’ with Sergeant Major ‘Marmite’ who will put them through their paces.

There will be replica Spitfire and Messerschmitt aeroplanes on display.

Marketing Manager, Amanda Blair, said: “The event is increasingly popular every year with people who love the atmosphere of 1940’s Britain. We offer reduced admission if you dress in 1940’s attire or Second World War Home Front uniform.”

The Red Lion Pub will be serving drinks including cask ales. There will be daily children's activities including a 'Bootcamp', for those brave enough to face Sergeant Major Marmite.

On Saturday from 11am onwards visitors will be able to enjoy entertainment on the bandstand and Exhibition Hall stage. See the board for individual performance times.

At 12.30pm there is a Bootcamp at Town End. Bring the kids along to experience life in the forces. At 1pm there is evacuee arrival practice. Volunteer children meet at the Eagle Press.

At 2pm there are The King, Winston Churchill and Monty speeches at Town End. At 2.30pm there is a military parade.

At 4pm there is a singalong at Victoria Park, at 7pm last hot food orders in Rita’s Tea Rooms and finally at 8pm last tram leaves the Town End Terminus.

On Sunday things begin at 10.45pm with service and dedication of new Standard held on thebandstand at Victoria Park and there will be much of the same. At 11.30am onwards entertainment begins at Bandstand and Exhibition Hall stage, See the board for individual performance times.

At 12.30pm there is bootcamp at Town End. At 1pm evacuee arrival practice, 2pm The King, Winston Churchill and Monty speeches at Town End and 2.30pm, a military parade and much more. Organisers offer group rates on admission if you dress in 1940s/World War II Home Front costume.

For details call 01773 854321 (Information online), or visit www.tramway.co.uk website.

Admission prices are adult £17.50, seniors (60 plus) £14, children (aged four to 15) £10.50, family (two adults, three children) £40.50.