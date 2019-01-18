United aim to help those with dementia

Helping those with dementia across the city live life to the full is the aim of public, voluntary, community and private sector organisations who have devised a 13 commitment plan.

The 13 commitments around dementia care and support aim to ensure that people with dementia, their families and their carers, enjoy the best life possible.

The commitments have been inspired by national guidance, as well as conversations with people living with the condition, carers, health and social care professionals and volunteer groups.

The initial conversations confirmed that the people of Sheffield placed importance on being involved in decisions about their care, access to clear information, creating welcoming environments and being supported to live independently at home and in the community.

Sheffield GP and Clinical Lead for NHS Sheffield CCG, Dr Steve Thomas, said: “These 13 commitments are currently our first draft – we want to know what you think about them and how you think we might achieve them together as a city.

“It is likely that at some point most of us will have a connection to someone who has been affected by dementia and we want to improve the lives of the 7,000 or so people who live with dementia in Sheffield.

“Sharing your experiences and ideas will help us make sure that together we’re committing to the right things; it’s important that we take everyone’s different experiences of dementia into account, so we get our commitments right first time.”

Using this information, the 13 commitments have been shaped with the aim of boosting the city’s existing accomplishments around dementia care, as well as introducing a number of new initiatives such as inter-generational programmes in the community, use of new technologies for earlier diagnosis and independence, as well as increasing awareness of ways to prevent and delay dementia.

To read the commitments and see what it's all about visit bit.ly/sheffdementia website.