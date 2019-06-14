Vegan twist on afternoon tea experience comes to Sheffield this month

Expect fine finger sandwiches as well as delicate cakes

The event, organised by The Vegan Cakery, aims to bring a plant-based “fine dining” experience to the city’s Victoria Hall on June 29.

After being seated at their table, where crisp linen, fine crockery and cutlery await, guests will be able to choose from a range of 10 specialist teas before enjoying three served courses.

There will be colourful creations served at the afternoon tea

Starting with an amuse-bouche, an assortment of freshly prepared finger sandwiches then follows before scones, served with vegan ‘cream’ and preserve, and a selection of award-winning cakes and pastries.

Award-winning baker Michelle Orme, who established The Vegan Cakery in 2012, said: “I really can’t wait for the Afternoon Tea experience in Sheffield, the Victoria Hall is a beautiful building and exactly the kind of venue which lends itself perfectly to these events.

“I’ve been blown away really with how popular my Afternoon Teas have become over the last couple of years, and not just with vegans or those with plant-based diets either. “It’s fantastic to be visiting Sheffield, I’ve only previously traded at vegan festivals in the city before so it’s going to be wonderful running an afternoon tea there for the first time. If someone is looking for the perfect relaxing Saturday afternoon, with wonderful vegan food and drink in wonderful surroundings, get in touch to book!”

Places cost £25 and must be booked in advance. Email thevegancakery@aol.com