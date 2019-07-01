The average homeowner has potentially more than £1,200 of uninsured goods in sheds and garden spaces.

Standard buildings and contents insurance policies usually include a certain amount of cover for items kept in the garden or shed.

However, two-thirds of Brits have never listed a key ‘outside’ item of value on their home insurance policy - leaving them with a potentially costly bill if thieves make off with the goods.

The research, by MoneySuperMarket, revealed the average value of goods in a British garden is £1,270 - meaning a potential £24 BILLION is left uninsured across the United Kingdom.

Residents in the West Midlands have the highest value items in their garden (£1,525), while those living in the North East have the least valuable goods (£853).

It also emerged garden furniture (49 per cent) is the most common item to be kept outside, followed by DIY tools (46 per cent), bikes (30 per cent) and BBQs (29 per cent).

But those living in the West Midlands are also most likely to have had items stolen previously at 23 per cent, compared to the national average of 16 per cent.

DIY tools, bicycles and garden tools were the most common items stolen from gardens and sheds.

Helen Chambers, head of home insurance at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Particularly in the summer months, there’s the temptation to leave items of value outside overnight or keep your shed unlocked.

"But this could leave you open to a risk of burglary and in turn, possibly void your home cover if you need to make a claim.

“Most standard contents insurance policies include a small amount of cover for garden items, but specifics can vary wildly - so it’s worth checking to ensure that your valuable items are fully covered.

“The home insurance market is very competitive, so it’s also worth checking if you could get a cheaper premium elsewhere.

“If you haven’t switched for a while, that’s probably going to be the case.

"It takes minutes to switch to a competitive policy and you could save up to 43 per cent on your bills.”

Region - Cost of items stored outside

West Midlands £1,525East Anglia £1,511East Midlands £1,473London £1,438Yorkshire and the Humber £1,403Wales £1,391Scotland £1,231South East £1,223South West £1,096North West £853North East £770

UK AVERAGE £1,270

Region - % who that have had items stolen from outside previously

West Midlands 23%Yorkshire and the Humber 22%East Anglia 19%North West 18%Scotland 16%London 15%Wales 13%East Midlands 11%South East 11%North East 10%South West 8%