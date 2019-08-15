‘Amazing’ skate park worth almost £250K opens in Doncaster

Children have been enjoying a new skate park in Doncaster. The park, funded by Woodland Speaks, is being managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) at Adwick Leisure Complex.

The park, funded by Woodland Speaks, is being managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) at Adwick Leisure Complex.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: “We are thrilled to be opening this skate park in Adwick for use by the local Doncaster community.

“It is fantastic that Woodland Speaks were able to fund the £246,000 project for the local community.

“The skate park is a result of a community consultation run by Woodland Speaks to find out what people wanted in the local community.

“It is wonderful that we were able to meet this need and develop a space for local children and young people to skate. This fantastic new facility is the only skate part in South Yorkshire with a Parkour section.

“Skateboarding is a great, fun way to keep fit that takes a lot of skill and precision to master, giving people a good level of overall fitness and flexibility.

“The fact that it is sited at Adwick Leisure Complex means that users will also have access to the activities and services available on site.”

The course at the park, which was opened earlier this month, has been trialled by a group of young people from the Sprotbrough Skate Park who all said it was ‘amazing’.

Stephanie Bramhald, community manager for Woodland Speaks, a local trust, funded by the National Lottery said: “We asked what people wanted to see funding spent on and a skate park was very high up on people’s wish lists.