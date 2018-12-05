Armed robbers wanted by police over raid at Sheffield bookmakers

Two men are being hunted by the police over an armed raid at a bookmakers in Sheffield.

They struck at Ladbrokes on Birley Spa Lane, Hackenthorpe, at 3.50pm on Sunday, December 2.

One of the raiders approached the counter and threatened a member of staff with a knife while demanding money from the till.

He also threatened a second member of staff and ordered the employee to open the safe.

The two raiders fled with a ‘substantial’ amount of cash.

South Yorkshire Police said nobody was injured, but staff were left ‘extremely shaken by their ordeal’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 579 of December 2.