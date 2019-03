A search is underway to find the owner of a circular saw that was found earlier today on a Sheffield street.

The Erbauer Stihl saw was found by by a member of the public in the Occupation Lane / Newstead Avenue area of Frechville and handed into police.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have lost one to get in touch with them quoting incident 0190 of 05/03/2019.

Any claims to this equipment will require proof of ownership, they added.