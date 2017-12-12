Big-hearted Sheffield community rallies to support food bank hit by thieves

A community has rallied to help ensure needy families can enjoy a festive feast in their neighbourhood this Christmas - by donating to a food bank targeted by thieves.

Callous thieves stole a box full of items including pasta, toilet rolls and chocolate from a newsagents in Lowedges that was intended for The Grace Food Bank that helps scores of families in south Sheffield.

Greenhill and Bradway Tenants and Residents Association committee members l-r Christine Dalton, Barabara Hill, Sheila Stafford, Joyce Greaves, councillor Bob Pullin, Steve Rich, Katelyn Sheridan, aged 10, and Shelly Dalton, pictured with with the lord mayor Anne Murphy.

But big-hearted residents came forward in their droves to support the food bank, donating up to 20 bags full of shopping to volunteers at a stall at the Lowedges Christmas Market on December 3 just days after the theft.

Lowedges resident Stephen Rich, secretary of market organisers Greenhill and Bradway Tenants and Residents Association, said the act of solidarity showed community spirit is alive and well in the area.

He said: "It was a fantastic response. People came forward with all kinds of things such as soup, chocolates, tins of food and fruit.

"There must have been about 20 carrier bags full. It is wonderful."

Paula Smith, pictured with her Christmas hampers.

He added: "The area has had a bad reputation in the past but we are a hard-working and tight-nit community who help each other.

"It was important that something was done as some people have to rely on the food banks in this day and age."

He added hundreds of people visited the market, which included more than 100 stalls and carol singing, held at The Tenants Hall in Gresley Road, Lowedges.

It is understood an undisclosed cash donation was also made to the food bank on the day.

Shirley Bennett and Margaret Jackson, pictured on their homemade preserves stall.

A spokesperson for The Grace Food Bank said: "This was a really great effort as we are always in need of donations.

"We want to say a huge thank you to the community."

For more information about the food bank visit www.gracefoodbanksheffield.org.uk