Bomb threat causing delays on Sheffield tram network

Tram services are severely delayed this evening in Sheffield following a bomb threat at a city school.

A spokesperson for Sheffield Supertram said there are delays on the blue route in and out of the city due to a 'number of incidents' in White Lane, Birley.

Police are at the scene after a bomb threat was made relating to nearby Birley Academy.

Students and staff were evacuated from the building as police continue to search the area.