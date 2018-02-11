Brave niece of Sheffield hero Kelly Brewster returns to Manchester to audition for Britain's Got Talent

A Sheffield teenager, whose aunt died shielding her during the Manchester Arena terrorist attack, returned to the city to audition for Britain's Got Talent.

Hollie Booth, 13, danced to a medley of Ariana Grande hits as she was joined by friends who borrowed wheelchairs in a show of support, according to The Sun.

Booth only survived the attack after her aunt Kelly Brewster shielded her and Booth's mother, Claire, when the blast ripped through the foyer of the arena on May 22 last year, leaving 22 victims dead.

Brewster, 32, died as she saved her sister and Booth.

Hollie was left with two broken legs following the blast, which took place after an Ariana Grande concert at the arean, while her mother suffered a broken jaw.

In an emotional introduction, Booth reportedly told judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams: "It's always difficult coming to Manchester.

"This is the first time I've been anywhere that's like an arena, it's hard."

Cowell is said to have called Booth an 'inspiration'.

The group of dancers performed under the name Rise, according to The Sun, with their routine opening and closing with Grande's One Last Time.