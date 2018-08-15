Broken down vehicle causing severe rush-hour disruption on South Yorkshire motorway

A broken down vehicle is causing major rush-hour disruption on a motorway in South Yorkshire this morning.

One lane is closed and there is slow traffic on the M1 southbound from J35 at Thorpe Hesley to J34 at Meadowhall.

Highways England said the incident is expected to clear by about 8.30am.

