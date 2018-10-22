Brother of Sheffield murder victim has ‘last gift’ scooter stolen for a second time 

A Sheffield murder victim’s last ever gift he bought for his brother was stolen for a second time over the weekend.

CRIME: Police probe into double stabbing in Sheffield continues



Murder victim Kavan Brissett, aged 21, bought the scooter for his brother, Kerthanie, 20, shortly before he was stabbed to death.

Kerthanie Brissett's bike was stolen for a second time over the weekend

APPEAL: Claw hammer, bricks and bottles thrown at police car during chase through Rotherham

The bike was first stolen in September but was tracked down and returned to Kerthanie.

READ MORE: Police concerned for missing Sheffield man

Over the weekend, the scooter was stolen again from Stannington, prompting Kerthanie to issue another appeal for information on Facebook.

Kavan Brissett

He branded the thief a ‘low life’ and the scooter was later found and returned to him for a second time.

When the scooter was first stolen, Kerthanie said it was of ‘sentimental value’ because it was the last thing Kavan had bought him before he was killed.

Kavan was stabbed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August14.

He underwent emergency surgery but could not be saved and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Four arrests have been made so far, but nobody has yet been charged.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.,

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the murder want to trace Ahmed Farrah, 29, who they believe could hold vital information.

They believe that Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, knows he is wanted by but claim he is evading arrest.

Detectives have warned that anyone shielding him faces prosecution.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

