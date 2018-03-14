Building work starts on £2.1m extension at Sheffield primary school

Building work has started on much-needed expansion work at a Sheffield primary to cope with a demand on school places.

Sheffield Council granted permission for Totley Primary to become a 420-place school earlier this year.

The £2.1million building work will enable the school to offer an extra 210 places from September 2018.

The work involves the construction of a new two-storey teaching block to the rear of the school, adjacent to Baslow Road, which will create four different classrooms, a staff room, a media suite and a dual food technology and science lab all linked to the existing school by a new glazed corridor.

A separate single storey extension will also be constructed off the existing main corridor of the school to provide two new infant classrooms and a new library.

Headteacher Nicola Wileman said: “After months of consultation and planning meetings, it’s great to see the builders on site at last and it’s fair to say that the children have been enthralled by watching the diggers in action.

“The new facilities at Totley Primary School will offer an enhanced learning environment for all of our children and staff, as well as providing vital extra places so that local families are able to send their children to their local school.”

Councillor Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children, young people and families at Sheffield Council, said the additional space will help meet local demand.

She said: "It’s great to see the start of the next phase of building works at Totley Primary School.

“We’ve had to provide extra places in this area temporarily for the last two years and this much needed extension will ensure that all children in the area will be able to attend their local primary school long into the future.

"The new building will provide a state-of-the-art learning facility for the area, as well as additional space for a library and games area.

“It is part of the council’s building programme to keep up with the increased local demand for school places both in the south-west and north-east of the city.”

The project is due to complete at the end of August, ready for the start of the new school term in September.

Regional director for construction firm ENGIE Sean Corcoran said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Sheffield Council on this impressive project.

“We’re also looking forward to working with the school to roll out a series of student engagement activities and give the children the opportunity to see first-hand how their new school extension is developing.”