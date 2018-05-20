8 ideal jobs currently up for grabs in Yorkshire if you want to work in healthcare

Looking to kick start or progress your career in the healthcare industry?

There are some exciting job opportunities currently on offer around Yorkshire in a range of fields, which could be the ideal role you've been looking for.

Salaried General Practitioner, Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Health and Social Care is recruiting for a salaried general practitioner to join the Darnall Primary Care Centre, a 75000 patient practice situated in a large new building.

Successful candidates can enjoy the benefits of working within a large NHS organisation, salary sacrifice schemes, such as childcare vouchers and cycle to work initiatives, and a supportive working environment.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk



Radiographer, TTM Healthcare

The Imaging Department at a private hospital in York are seeking a general radiographer to carry out a variety of tasks, from theatre work and ultrasound, to mammography and fluoroscopic procedures.

A strong background in radiography is a must, as well as a knowledge of radiation and patient safety, and the ability to work alone.

Apply here: jobmedic.co.uk



Registered Nurse or Midwife, Marie Stopes UK

Are you passionate about nursing women and delivering abortion care?

This exciting opportunity will allow you to work in a hands-on, fast-paced environment, providing expert clinical abortion care to clients.

Pro-choice on abortion is essential for the role and candidates must have previous experience of working within a nurse led environment, with the capability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk



Clinical Pharmacist, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

Interesting in enhancing your clinical expertise?

This role presents an excellent opportunity for trained pharmacists to extend their expertise in the areas of haematology and oncology, clinical trials and aseptic services, working as part of a close team of ten staff.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk



Mental Healthcare Assistant, Hays Healthcare

Hays Healthcare are on the hunt for mental health support workers to work alongside a team of nurses in various hospitals across Leeds and York, assisting in caring for individuals with varying degrees of mental and physical issues.

At least six months relevant experience within an NHS setting is required for the role.

Apply here: healthjobs.co.uk



Diabetes Specialist Nurse, Liquid Healthcare

Taking responsibility for developing treatment protocols and algorithms within specialist clinical areas, management day to day support services and providing clinical supervision to team members, this role promises to offer continual training within a specialised field.

Candidates must be a registered nurse specialising in diabetes and have excellent communication skills to be suitable for the role.

Apply here: liquidhc.com



Speciality Doctor in Anaesthetics, Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Based primarily at Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield, this speciality positon involves providing anaesthetic care to patients with acute and chronic conditions, carrying out pre-operative assessments and assisting with the teaching and supervision of junior mediical staff where appropriate.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk



Care Assistant, Newcross Healthcare

Tasked with delivering a high level of personal care, including dressing, washing and toileting, this role requires both compassion and respect, and an enthusiasm for looking after others.

Successful candidates can enjoy ongoing training and development which is earned through credits as you work, ensuring plenty of opportunity for progression.

Apply here: newcrosshealthcare.com