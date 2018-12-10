Candle caused house fire in Barnsley

A house fire in Barnsley in the early hours of this morning was down to a flame from a candle coming into contact with a cushion, it is believed.
The fire in High Croft Drive, Athersley North, was discovered at around 12.10am and firefighters spent around two hours at the scene.
CRIME: Driver’s desperate plea for help to find £15,500 Audi stolen from Sheffield home
POLICE: Man arrested and knives seized after fight in Sheffield suburb
The occupants of the house escaped unharmed.
COURT: Sheffield brothers due in court over death crash