Candle caused house fire in Barnsley

A house fire in Barnsley in the early hours of this morning was down to a flame from a candle coming into contact with a cushion, it is believed.

The fire in High Croft Drive, Athersley North, was discovered at around 12.10am and firefighters spent around two hours at the scene.

The occupants of the house escaped unharmed.

