Car fire causes delays on M62

A car burst into flames on M62, bringing the traffic to a standstill.

Highways England tweeted at 4.52pm that traffic is currently stopped due to the incident, which occurred on M62 eastbound between J22 Denshaw and J23 Outlane.

"We are currently working on releasing the trapped traffic passed the scene. The car is in lane two and it has caused damage to the road surface.

"Please remain with your vehicles and await instruction," it said.

Later at 5.48pm, Highways England said the trapped traffic is now being released passed the scene of the fire through lane three as recovery is in progress.