Car lands on its roof after crash in Sheffield

Emergency services are dealing with a crash on a road in Sheffield in which a car landed on its roof this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Beighton Road, Woodhouse, at around 11am.

A car is reported to have landed on its roof.

No other details have yet been released.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said its number 7 buses will divert via Mosborough Parkway and Eckington Way to avoid the crash scene.

More to follow.