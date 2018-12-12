Car lands on its roof after crash in Sheffield

Emergency services are dealing with a crash on a road in Sheffield in which a car landed on its roof this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Beighton Road, Woodhouse, at around 11am.
A car is reported to have landed on its roof.
No other details have yet been released.
Stagecoach Yorkshire said its number 7 buses will divert via Mosborough Parkway and Eckington Way to avoid the crash scene.
More to follow.