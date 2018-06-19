CCTV released over Sheffield burglary and fraud incident

Police are tracing this man in connection with a burglary and incident of fraud in Sheffield.

A number of electrical items and bank cards were stolen from a home in Hyacinth Road, Wincobank, on Wednesday, May 2, sometime between 11.20am and 12.40pm.

Later that afternoon it was reported the stolen bank cards had been used to purchase items from a newsagents in Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they are tracing in relation to the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is currently ongoing and officers are now trying to identify the man pictured as it thought he can assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise this man? If you have any information about the reported incidents, please call 101 quoting incident number 461 of 2 May. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111."