Chuckle Brother Paul thrilled with ‘first ever' award, following Barry’s death

Paul Chuckle has spoken of his gratitude after ChuckleVision picked up its ‘first ever’ award, just months after the death of his brother Barry.

ChuckleVision received the special recognition award in the 2018 I Talk Telly Awards, while the brothers were crowned best comedy partnership, picking up 38 per cent of the public vote.

The Chuckle Brothers, Barry (left) and Paul

Rotherham’s Paul Chuckle, whose brother and comedy partner Barry died in August, aged 73, said somewhat unbelievably it was the first award the long-running show had ever received.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire’s Barry Chuckle dies, aged 73

He tweeted: “After 292 episodes spanning 22 years this is the first time EVER that ChuckleVision has been recognised for an award so thank you elliot_gonzalez and italktelly.com.”

More than 266,000 public votes were cast for this year’s awards but ChuckleVision was personally chosen by I Talk Telly’s Elliot Gonzalez to receive the inaugural special recognition award.

Explaining his decision, he said the show had kick-started his love affair with TV comedy.

READ MORE: Chuckle Brothers to be honoured in South Yorkshire Heart of Steel

“As a child, nothing made me laugh more than the antics of Paul and Barry Chuckle (The Chuckle Brothers), played by real-life brothers Paul and Barry Elliott,” he wrote…

“On August 5, Barry sadly passed away at the age of 73 and the outpouring of love and admiration for him and the series was inescapable. People of all ages and demographics were sharing their fond memories of ChuckleVision.

“To still be remembered with such fondness all these years on, is a huge achievement. And one which should be recognised, celebrated and never forgotten.

READ MORE: Rotherham’s Paul Chuckle pays tribute to brother and ‘very best pal’ Barry

​”For kick-starting my love for television comedy and bringing the world ChuckleVision I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Paul and Barry for all that they have done.”