ALERT: Masked men spotted on CCTV trying doors in Sheffield suburb

CCTV has captured masked men trying vehicle door handles in a Sheffield suburb.

Police said camera footage shows suspected thieves attempting to get into cars while their faces were covered in Myrtle Close, Heeley.

They were also able to get into one vehicle as the door was unlocked and stole a small amount of cash.

The incident happened yesterday at 2.30am.

Elsewhere, front and rear number plates were stolen from vehicles in Phillimore Road, Tinsley, between 8pm on Wednesday and 7am yesterday.

Thieves smashed the windows of two vehicles parked close to the Manor Park Centre between midnight and 6am yesterday. Nothing was taken.

Contact police with information on 101.