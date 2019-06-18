Appeal to find cyclist who left woman with broken arm after crashing into her on Sheffield street

The collision took place in Hackenthorpe on March 29.

Police released details of the collision yesterday.

Morthen Road, Wickersley. Picture: Google

A spokesman for the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said: “The cyclist was travelling along Main Street towards Birley Spa Lane at around 10am when he’s believed to have collided with a woman walking along the pavement.

“The cyclist then rode off but a man and women stopped to help the woman who was then taken to hospital. She suffered a broken arm and minor injuries.

“The cyclist is described as being between 18 and 20 years old, with dark hair, wearing a black tracksuit and navy sports bag.

“He wasn’t wearing a helmet.His bike is described as a dark Mountain Bike with some orange to the frame.”