Armed police stopped a car on a busy Sheffield road this afternoon – but the force refused to give any information as to why.

An Audi A4 was stopped by three BMW X5 police cars on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, at around 2.20pm on Friday.

Armed police swoop on a car in Attercliffe. Picture: Sheffield Online.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “This was part of an on-going and pre-planned operation and we can’t give any further details at this time.”

It follows a similar incident when two police cars stopped a black Audi A3 on St Mary’s Road at St Mary’s Gate Roundabout on Wednesday.