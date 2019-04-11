Arsonists strike several times across Sheffield in one night 

Arsonists struck several times across Sheffield last night. 

A patch of grassland went up in flames in Boundary Road, Wybourn, at  7.45pm last night. 

A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station put the blaze out.  

Yobs set fire to some household waste outside a property in Holgate Road, Parson Cross, at 8pm. 

Sheffield Central firefighters used hose reels to put the fire out.

A pile of litter was set alight in Grimesthorpe Road, Pitsmoor, just before 9pm.  

A crew from Sheffield Central was again dispatched to extinguish the fire.