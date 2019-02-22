CCTV released following robbery at Sheffield bookmakers

A robber grabbed a member of staff at a Sheffield bookmakers before stealing a quantity of cash.

The incident happened at the Betfred, on Hartley brook Road, Shiregreen, while the member of staff was emptying a slot machine at around 6.40pm on Sunday, February 10.

South Yorkshire Police released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Stoke City reveal special kit in memory of Sheffield World Cup legend Gordon Banks

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak in connection with the incident.

READ MORE: Los Angeles woman whose great-uncle died in Mi Amigo crash makes 5,000 mile pilgrimage to Sheffield to thank Tony Foulds and watch memorial flypast over Endcliffe Park

He is described as around 6ft tall, in his late 20s and was wearing black jogging bottoms and black gloves.

READ MORE: Man held after crash in Rotherham

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 775 of February 10 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.