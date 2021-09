Dad's heart-breaking tribute to Sheffield school pupils as four found dead in village house

Police were called to the property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at around 7.25am on Sunday amid concerns for the safety of those at the address.

It is understood that the bodies of a woman and three children were believed to have been found in the house.

Woodhouse West Primary School has also confirmed three of its pupils were involved in the ‘tragic incident.’

Lacey and John Bennett were killed alongside their mum and a friend in Killamarsh, near Sheffield

The school’s headteacher Anne-Marie Bailey said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that our school will be closed today. A tragic incident has taken place over the weekend involving 3 pupils who have recently attended Woodhouse West Primary.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating news, especially the families of these children.

“We are unable to give more information at this time.

“In the coming days we will attempt to come to terms with this news as a school and community.

Flowers have been left close to the house where a woman and three children were found dead in Killamarsh yesterday morning

"When school opens tomorrow there will be support available for children, families and staff, as needed. As always, we know the Woodhouse West School community will support each other through difficult times.”

Dad Jason Bennett said the loss of his children had ‘absolutely broken’ his heart into ‘a million pieces’.

He described the children as his ‘beautiful babies’ and how he now feels ‘lost and broken’.

Jason visited the crime scene earlier today, where he was consoled and hugged after breaking down in tears close to the spot where floral tributes have been left.

Lacey and John are believed to have died alongside their mum, Terri Harris, and Lacey’s best friend, who has not yet been named.

In a heart-breaking post on Facebook, Jason, said: “I’m writing this as I’m lost and broken on a four hour drive back home having just received heart-breaking news that my beautiful boy John and beautiful daughter Lacey have been taken away from me.

“Their mum Terri also lost her life and Lacey’s best friend was also taken away from the world.

“Life will never be the same. I love you both more than anything. Please look after each other. Gone too soon with so much to live for.

“I wish I could hold you and kiss you and tell you how much I love you. Thank you for making my world. All my love dad. Xxx”

In other subsequent posts, the devastated dad added: “I need my babies back. Life will never be the same. My angels.

“Won’t be long till I’m touching your cheeks, holding you close and kissing your beautiful faces. Only you two can fix me.

“This is not a cry for help. But when you lose the most precious things in your life and love more than life itself. When that’s gone what’s left. Absolutely nothing. You’re dead inside.”

He added: “Look after your children. They are the love of your life and without them it’s empty. Taken away too early. Your life is insignificant when you lose the ones you love.”

Derbyshire Constabulary is leading the investigation into the deaths and a man has been arrested.

The force is not looking for anyone else.