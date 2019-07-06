Death of man found at Doncaster property being treated as 'suspicious'

Police were called out to Grove Place in Doncaster town centre just before 7pm after concerns were raised for the occupant’s safety.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “On attending the scene, police found the body of a 33-year-old man.

“The investigation is in its very early stages, however his death is being treated as suspicious.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Details of the man’s identity have not yet been released.